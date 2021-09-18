Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 32.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of FWRD opened at $83.33 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $53.28 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

