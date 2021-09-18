Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,511,000 after acquiring an additional 340,714 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 39.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 184,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 65,777 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $81.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

