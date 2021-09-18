Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the August 15th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,533.0 days.

Shares of FPRUF remained flat at $$66.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fraport has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

