Frazier Management LLC Cuts Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Frazier Management LLC lessened its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 325,267 shares during the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics accounts for 0.6% of Frazier Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Frazier Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACRS shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. 1,490,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,444. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

