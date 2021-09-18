Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $15.61 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.69.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

ULCC opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,688,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.