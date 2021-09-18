FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.97. FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 8,860 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.