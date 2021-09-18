Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in August

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FELTY opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.40. Fuji Electric has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fuji Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.49 price objective on the stock.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.