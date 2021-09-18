Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in August

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FELTY opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.40. Fuji Electric has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fuji Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.49 price objective on the stock.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.