FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of FUJIY stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.06. 98,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,724. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $91.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.18.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.