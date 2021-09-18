FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $9.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.05. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSL. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $199.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,167,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,501,000 after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

