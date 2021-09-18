FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Carnival Co. & plc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note issued on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

NYSE:CCL opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

