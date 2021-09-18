G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.29.

GIII opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

