Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.21. 7,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,140. Galaxy Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.41 million, a P/E ratio of 210.61 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.
About Galaxy Gaming
Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.