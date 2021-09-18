Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.21. 7,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,140. Galaxy Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.41 million, a P/E ratio of 210.61 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

