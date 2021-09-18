Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.87

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 34304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GAU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark increased their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$191.20 million and a PE ratio of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 22.73, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.35.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.