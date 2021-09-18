Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Galliford Try stock opened at GBX 174.60 ($2.28) on Friday. Galliford Try has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 182.30 ($2.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £193.90 million and a P/E ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.91.
