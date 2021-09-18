Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Galliford Try stock opened at GBX 174.60 ($2.28) on Friday. Galliford Try has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 182.30 ($2.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £193.90 million and a P/E ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.91.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

