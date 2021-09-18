Gameswap Trading Down 19.4% This Week (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $68,094.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00134372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.