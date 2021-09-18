Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) were up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 189,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,357,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CLSA lowered Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $647.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

