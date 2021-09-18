Gary B. Smith Sells 6,550 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $348,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $276,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $276,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.