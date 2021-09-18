Gary B. Smith Sells 6,550 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $348,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $276,900.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $276,350.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00.
Shares of Ciena stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
