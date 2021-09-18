Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Scott L. Anchin Purchases 5,000 Shares

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. Genasys Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Genasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

