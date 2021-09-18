General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,274 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.