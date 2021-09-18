Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.17. Generex Biotechnology shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 231,510 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $21.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

