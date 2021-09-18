Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $250,900.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE G opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Genpact by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.