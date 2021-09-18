Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $250,900.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE G opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $52.75.
Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Genpact by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
