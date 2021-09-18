Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

