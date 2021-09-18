Glenview Trust Co Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 53.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.42. 7,947,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,051. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $247.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.