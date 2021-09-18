Glenview Trust Co Buys 260 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $26,577,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 16.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Chubb by 25.5% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 219,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,861,000 after acquiring an additional 44,567 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Chubb by 15.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,419,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,027. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.42. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

