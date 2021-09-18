Glenview Trust Co Sells 400 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Synaptics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNA stock traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.28. 569,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,257. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.47 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.31.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.69.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

