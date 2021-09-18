Glenview Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,616 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,701 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,880,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.39. The firm has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.85.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

