Glenview Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.75. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $216.85 and a twelve month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

