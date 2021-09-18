Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSPU opened at $10.14 on Friday. Global SPAC Partners has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Get Global SPAC Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,824,000.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.