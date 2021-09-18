Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.20.

Shares of GL stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $75.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 439,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 73.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 131.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Globe Life by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Globe Life by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

