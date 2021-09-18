GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Down 6%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.44. 58,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,211,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. Equities analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, insider Brandon M. Cruz acquired 78,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 14.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter worth $33,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

