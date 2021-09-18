GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Down 6%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.44. 58,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,211,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.
The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other GoHealth news, insider Brandon M. Cruz acquired 78,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 14.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter worth $33,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
