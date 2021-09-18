Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 42,147 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,677,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth $13,930,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $12,388,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at $11,708,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,103,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.