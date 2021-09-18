Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Shares of GECC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 61,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.05. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.12.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 141,970 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 35,199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.