Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,491,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GRCU stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile
Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.