Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,491,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GRCU stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

