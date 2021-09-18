Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.07.

A number of research firms have commented on GTBIF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of GTBIF traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.47. 261,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,500. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

