Greenleaf Trust Acquires 54 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Equinix were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX opened at $872.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $834.32 and a 200 day moving average of $763.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.