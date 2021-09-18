Greenleaf Trust Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

