Greenleaf Trust Has $974,000 Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $116.54.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

