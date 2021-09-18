Greenleaf Trust Purchases 766 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,181,000 after acquiring an additional 701,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after buying an additional 719,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,260 shares of company stock worth $39,392,289 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

