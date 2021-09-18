Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $31.88. 8,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 306,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDYN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -156.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,037,514 shares of company stock valued at $78,800,283. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 111,850 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 269,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 958,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after buying an additional 212,437 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 953,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

