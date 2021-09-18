Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,120. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after buying an additional 1,026,383 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $22,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after acquiring an additional 521,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

