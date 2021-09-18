Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the August 15th total of 342,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 313,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 25.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 69,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 19.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

GHSI remained flat at $$1.22 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 197,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,387. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. Guardion Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.05.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 666.39%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

