Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,902 shares of company stock worth $2,347,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Dropbox stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.