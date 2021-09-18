Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.61 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNO opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

