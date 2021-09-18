Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565,695 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after buying an additional 1,539,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,385,000 after acquiring an additional 892,148 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,272,000 after buying an additional 496,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

MPW opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

