Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Lincoln National by 3,945.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,347,000 after buying an additional 2,166,802 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 28.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after buying an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,984,000 after buying an additional 311,309 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Lincoln National by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 866,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,951,000 after buying an additional 258,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

LNC stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

