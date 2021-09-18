Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 300 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $49.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on CF. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.