Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 75 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

NYSE RE opened at $255.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

