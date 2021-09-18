Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

HMSNF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.50.

HMSNF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 4,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

