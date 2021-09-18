Hargreaves Lansdown plc to Issue Dividend of $1.40 (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) announced a dividend on Friday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.3995 per share on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRGLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.