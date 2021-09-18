Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 453 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $13,383,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 474,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after buying an additional 26,249 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.73.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $207.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $210.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.17 and its 200 day moving average is $184.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

